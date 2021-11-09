A Lesson to Learn: GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) went down by -6.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.00. The company’s stock price has collected 10.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/02/21 that Allbirds Valued at $2.1 Billion After IPO Prices Above Range

Is It Worth Investing in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ :GFS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $61.50. GFS currently public float of 55.58M. Today, the average trading volume of GFS was 6.88M shares.

GFS’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.34% for GFS stocks with a simple moving average of 6.34% for the last 200 days.

GFS Trading at 6.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.06% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFS rose by +10.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. saw 27.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.67 for the present operating margin

-21.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stands at -27.78. The total capital return value is set at -14.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.89.

Based on GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS), the company’s capital structure generated 39.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.08. Total debt to assets is 22.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.94.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.