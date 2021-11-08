Wall Street Pummels Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) After Recent Earnings Report

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) went up by 12.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.13. The company’s stock price has collected 30.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/21 that Atomera to Present in the 12th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ :ATOM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATOM is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Atomera Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.00, which is -$0.26 below the current price. ATOM currently public float of 20.66M and currently shorts hold a 17.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATOM was 325.98K shares.

ATOM’s Market Performance

ATOM stocks went up by 30.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.17% and a quarterly performance of 19.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 216.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.78% for Atomera Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.91% for ATOM stocks with a simple moving average of 20.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATOM stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ATOM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATOM in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $28 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2021.

ATOM Trading at 19.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.83%, as shares surge +31.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATOM rose by +30.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.71. In addition, Atomera Incorporated saw 75.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATOM starting from Laurencio Francis, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $24.53 back on Sep 02. After this action, Laurencio Francis now owns 60,787 shares of Atomera Incorporated, valued at $85,870 using the latest closing price.

Mears Robert J, the Chief Technology Officer of Atomera Incorporated, sale 2,800 shares at $24.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Mears Robert J is holding 119,122 shares at $68,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24064.52 for the present operating margin

-209.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atomera Incorporated stands at -23996.77. The total capital return value is set at -57.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.53. Equity return is now at value -43.80, with -39.80 for asset returns.

Based on Atomera Incorporated (ATOM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.82. Total debt to assets is 1.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,542.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.29.