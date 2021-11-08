Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Just Got Our Attention

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) went up by 12.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $220.89. The company’s stock price has collected 28.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/21 that Synaptics Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ :SYNA) Right Now?

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 118.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYNA is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Synaptics Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $258.18, which is $8.97 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of SYNA was 325.85K shares.

SYNA’s Market Performance

SYNA stocks went up by 28.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.18% and a quarterly performance of 47.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 202.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.53% for Synaptics Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.20% for SYNA stocks with a simple moving average of 66.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYNA

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYNA reach a price target of $230, previously predicting the price at $220. The rating they have provided for SYNA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 05th, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to SYNA, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on May 07th of the current year.

SYNA Trading at 35.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.82% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares surge +40.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNA rose by +28.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $189.33. In addition, Synaptics Incorporated saw 158.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYNA starting from Allgood Kiva A., who sale 750 shares at the price of $189.19 back on Sep 03. After this action, Allgood Kiva A. now owns 7,276 shares of Synaptics Incorporated, valued at $141,896 using the latest closing price.

Awsare Saleel, the See Remarks of Synaptics Incorporated, sale 4,858 shares at $189.34 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Awsare Saleel is holding 35,123 shares at $919,814 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.08 for the present operating margin

+43.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synaptics Incorporated stands at +5.94. The total capital return value is set at 7.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.67. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA), the company’s capital structure generated 94.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.61. Total debt to assets is 41.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.