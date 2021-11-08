Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ)

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) went down by -8.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.52. The company’s stock price has collected 126.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/21 that TDH Holdings, Inc. Announces the Entry into an Agreement and Closing of a Registered Direct Placement of $9.9 Million of Common Shares and Warrants

Is It Worth Investing in TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :PETZ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PETZ is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for TDH Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PETZ currently public float of 9.67M and currently shorts hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PETZ was 2.55M shares.

PETZ’s Market Performance

PETZ stocks went up by 126.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 171.33% and a quarterly performance of 52.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 183.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 29.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.52% for TDH Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 118.78% for PETZ stocks with a simple moving average of 63.79% for the last 200 days.

PETZ Trading at 111.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.71%, as shares surge +158.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETZ rose by +126.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.89. In addition, TDH Holdings Inc. saw 109.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PETZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-236.25 for the present operating margin

-5.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for TDH Holdings Inc. stands at -107.29. The total capital return value is set at -19.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27,784.88. Equity return is now at value 100.90, with -5.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 309.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.