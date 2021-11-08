Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Revlon Inc. (REV)

Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) went up by 25.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.00. The company’s stock price has collected 43.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/21 that Revlon Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Revlon Inc. (NYSE :REV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for REV is at 2.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Revlon Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is -$3.85 below the current price. REV currently public float of 7.01M and currently shorts hold a 19.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REV was 89.09K shares.

REV’s Market Performance

REV stocks went up by 43.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 47.03% and a quarterly performance of 29.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 156.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.83% for Revlon Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.78% for REV stocks with a simple moving average of 26.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REV stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for REV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for REV in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $16 based on the research report published on September 13th of the previous year 2017.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REV reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for REV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 09th, 2009.

REV Trading at 39.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.46%, as shares surge +47.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REV rose by +43.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.79. In addition, Revlon Inc. saw 25.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REV starting from BEATTIE E SCOTT, who sale 13,210 shares at the price of $12.14 back on Dec 31. After this action, BEATTIE E SCOTT now owns 50,248 shares of Revlon Inc., valued at $160,343 using the latest closing price.

BEATTIE E SCOTT, the Director of Revlon Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $12.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that BEATTIE E SCOTT is holding 63,458 shares at $126,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.44 for the present operating margin

+55.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revlon Inc. stands at -32.51. The total capital return value is set at -0.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.