Is Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) a Keeper?

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) went up by 11.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.71. The company’s stock price has collected 18.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/25/21 that Triumph Group Secures Boeing Interiors Business

Is It Worth Investing in Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE :TGI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGI is at 3.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Triumph Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.63, which is -$2.88 below the current price. TGI currently public float of 63.54M and currently shorts hold a 4.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGI was 577.56K shares.

TGI’s Market Performance

TGI stocks went up by 18.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.93% and a quarterly performance of 29.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 218.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.49% for Triumph Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.58% for TGI stocks with a simple moving average of 34.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGI

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to TGI, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on February 04th of the current year.

TGI Trading at 26.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares surge +23.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGI rose by +18.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.40. In addition, Triumph Group Inc. saw 93.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGI starting from GOGLIA RICHARD A, who sale 24,788 shares at the price of $17.49 back on Aug 20. After this action, GOGLIA RICHARD A now owns 0 shares of Triumph Group Inc., valued at $433,542 using the latest closing price.

Wick Peter K. A., the EVP, Aerospace Structures of Triumph Group Inc., sale 10,377 shares at $14.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 12, which means that Wick Peter K. A. is holding 229 shares at $155,473 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.50 for the present operating margin

+16.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Triumph Group Inc. stands at -24.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.38. Equity return is now at value 21.70, with -8.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.