Is Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) a Keeper?

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) went down by -8.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.62. The company’s stock price has collected 5.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/21 that AGM Group Announces Order for 10,000 Cryptocurrency Mining Machines from Code Chain New Continent

Is It Worth Investing in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ :CCNC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCNC is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Code Chain New Continent Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

CCNC currently public float of 23.74M and currently shorts hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCNC was 938.55K shares.

CCNC’s Market Performance

CCNC stocks went up by 5.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.90% and a quarterly performance of -9.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.54% for Code Chain New Continent Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.61% for CCNC stocks with a simple moving average of -35.69% for the last 200 days.

CCNC Trading at 25.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.65%, as shares surge +46.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCNC rose by +5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4835. In addition, Code Chain New Continent Limited saw -8.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CCNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.04 for the present operating margin

+9.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Code Chain New Continent Limited stands at -40.40. The total capital return value is set at -6.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.28. Equity return is now at value -115.90, with -99.40 for asset returns.

Based on Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC), the company’s capital structure generated 2.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.76.