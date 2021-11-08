Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) went up by 6.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.95. The company’s stock price has collected 2.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/21 that Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE :BE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BE is at 3.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Bloom Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.03, which is -$0.46 below the current price. BE currently public float of 139.73M and currently shorts hold a 11.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BE was 3.14M shares.

BE’s Market Performance

BE stocks went up by 2.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 67.01% and a quarterly performance of 38.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 107.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.36% for Bloom Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.76% for BE stocks with a simple moving average of 27.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BE stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for BE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BE in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $25 based on the research report published on October 15th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BE reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for BE stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on October 05th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to BE, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on October 01st of the current year.

BE Trading at 46.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.74%, as shares surge +67.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BE rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.69. In addition, Bloom Energy Corporation saw 11.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BE starting from Venkataraman Swaminathan, who sale 4,926 shares at the price of $21.30 back on Oct 18. After this action, Venkataraman Swaminathan now owns 105,693 shares of Bloom Energy Corporation, valued at $104,923 using the latest closing price.

SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE, the EVP, GC & Secretary of Bloom Energy Corporation, sale 3,263 shares at $18.88 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE is holding 331,225 shares at $61,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.72 for the present operating margin

+20.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloom Energy Corporation stands at -19.84. The total capital return value is set at -8.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.58.

Based on Bloom Energy Corporation (BE), the company’s capital structure generated 1,158.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.06. Total debt to assets is 62.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 979.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.