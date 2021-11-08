Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) went up by 26.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.69. The company’s stock price has collected 28.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/21 that Grid Dynamics Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GDYN) Right Now?

GDYN currently public float of 38.87M and currently shorts hold a 3.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GDYN was 542.63K shares.

GDYN’s Market Performance

GDYN stocks went up by 28.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.97% and a quarterly performance of 52.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 353.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.46% for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.95% for GDYN stocks with a simple moving average of 85.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDYN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GDYN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDYN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $35 based on the research report published on November 01st of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDYN reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for GDYN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 30th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to GDYN, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on May 04th of the current year.

GDYN Trading at 26.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 13.29% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, as shares surge +29.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDYN rose by +28.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +178.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.59. In addition, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. saw 193.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDYN starting from Klimoff Stan, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $28.16 back on Oct 05. After this action, Klimoff Stan now owns 83,459 shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc., valued at $84,486 using the latest closing price.

Klimoff Stan, the Chief Strategy Officer of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $28.19 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Klimoff Stan is holding 180,942 shares at $112,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.06 for the present operating margin

+37.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. stands at -11.32. The total capital return value is set at -8.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.95.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.11.