Workiva Inc. (WK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) went up by 7.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $156.48. The company’s stock price has collected 7.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/21 that Workiva Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Workiva Inc. (NYSE :WK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WK is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Workiva Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $172.83, which is -$4.15 below the current price. WK currently public float of 40.18M and currently shorts hold a 7.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WK was 381.86K shares.

WK’s Market Performance

WK stocks went up by 7.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.12% and a quarterly performance of 18.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 175.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.17% for Workiva Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.43% for WK stocks with a simple moving average of 36.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WK stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WK by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for WK in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $82 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2020.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WK reach a price target of $88. The rating they have provided for WK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 10th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to WK, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

WK Trading at 9.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.96% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares surge +13.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WK rose by +7.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.32. In addition, Workiva Inc. saw 72.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WK starting from TROM JEFF D., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $149.31 back on Oct 25. After this action, TROM JEFF D. now owns 65,000 shares of Workiva Inc., valued at $3,732,811 using the latest closing price.

VANDERPLOEG MARTIN J., the President & CEO of Workiva Inc., sale 17,500 shares at $146.97 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that VANDERPLOEG MARTIN J. is holding 133,551 shares at $2,571,931 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.75 for the present operating margin

+74.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Workiva Inc. stands at -13.77. The total capital return value is set at -9.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.60. Equity return is now at value -48.90, with -4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Workiva Inc. (WK), the company’s capital structure generated 512.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.68. Total debt to assets is 46.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 503.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.