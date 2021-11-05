Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Just Got Our Attention

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) went up by 7.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $362.07. The company’s stock price has collected 2.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Wix Introduces Wix Fit a Cutting Edge Platform Built for Today’s Fitness Professionals

Is It Worth Investing in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ :WIX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WIX is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Wix.com Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $259.89, which is $62.81 above the current price. WIX currently public float of 55.21M and currently shorts hold a 7.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WIX was 781.19K shares.

WIX’s Market Performance

WIX stocks went up by 2.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.43% and a quarterly performance of -26.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.52% for Wix.com Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.33% for WIX stocks with a simple moving average of -24.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WIX stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for WIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WIX in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $251 based on the research report published on October 25th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WIX reach a price target of $210, previously predicting the price at $270. The rating they have provided for WIX stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on October 21st, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to WIX, setting the target price at $252 in the report published on September 08th of the current year.

WIX Trading at -2.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +6.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIX rose by +2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $191.29. In addition, Wix.com Ltd. saw -21.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.96 for the present operating margin

+68.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wix.com Ltd. stands at -16.70. The total capital return value is set at -20.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.93. Equity return is now at value -33.50, with -4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Wix.com Ltd. (WIX), the company’s capital structure generated 308.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.52. Total debt to assets is 49.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 301.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.