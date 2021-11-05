We Analyzed the Future Direction of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY), Here is What We Found

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) went up by 15.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.70. The company’s stock price has collected 20.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/21 that VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE :EGY) Right Now?

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EGY is at 2.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for VAALCO Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.63, which is $304.22 above the current price. EGY currently public float of 57.55M and currently shorts hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGY was 219.70K shares.

EGY’s Market Performance

EGY stocks went up by 20.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.79% and a quarterly performance of 39.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 330.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.75% for VAALCO Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.77% for EGY stocks with a simple moving average of 34.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGY

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to EGY, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 24th of the current year.

EGY Trading at 29.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.81% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares surge +17.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGY rose by +20.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, VAALCO Energy Inc. saw 110.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.00 for the present operating margin

+25.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for VAALCO Energy Inc. stands at -71.58. The total capital return value is set at 2.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.56. Equity return is now at value 28.70, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY), the company’s capital structure generated 36.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.85. Total debt to assets is 15.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.