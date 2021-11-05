We Analyzed the Future Direction of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX), Here is What We Found

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) went down by -1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $267.37. The company’s stock price has collected 2.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that BD Announces Fourth Fiscal Quarter And Full Year 2021 Results; Issues Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE :BDX) Right Now?

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BDX is at 0.71.

The average price from analysts is $268.57, which is $24.05 above the current price. BDX currently public float of 285.26M and currently shorts hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BDX was 1.40M shares.

BDX’s Market Performance

BDX stocks went up by 2.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.48% and a quarterly performance of 1.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.66% for Becton Dickinson and Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.68% for BDX stocks with a simple moving average of -1.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BDX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BDX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $265 based on the research report published on August 06th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BDX reach a price target of $270. The rating they have provided for BDX stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on May 25th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to BDX, setting the target price at $297 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

BDX Trading at -2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDX rose by +2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $242.56. In addition, Becton Dickinson and Company saw -2.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDX starting from Hickey David, who sale 500 shares at the price of $260.00 back on Sep 08. After this action, Hickey David now owns 3,586 shares of Becton Dickinson and Company, valued at $130,000 using the latest closing price.

RIMEL REBECCA W, the Director of Becton Dickinson and Company, sale 500 shares at $260.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that RIMEL REBECCA W is holding 10,618 shares at $130,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.60 for the present operating margin

+44.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Becton Dickinson and Company stands at +5.11. The total capital return value is set at 5.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.17. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX), the company’s capital structure generated 77.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.60. Total debt to assets is 34.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.