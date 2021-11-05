Wall Street Pummels MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) After Recent Earnings Report

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) went up by 6.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.44. The company’s stock price has collected 8.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/21 that MaxCyte Board Member Richard Douglas, PhD, Appointed Chairman of the Board

Is It Worth Investing in MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ :MXCT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for MaxCyte Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.66. MXCT currently public float of 84.95M and currently shorts hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MXCT was 601.85K shares.

MXCT’s Market Performance

MXCT stocks went up by 8.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.97% and a quarterly performance of -26.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.69% for MaxCyte Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.83% for MXCT stocks with a simple moving average of -10.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MXCT

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to MXCT, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on August 24th of the current year.

MXCT Trading at -9.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares surge +9.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXCT rose by +8.14%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.79. In addition, MaxCyte Inc. saw 617.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MXCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.94 for the present operating margin

+89.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for MaxCyte Inc. stands at -45.15. The total capital return value is set at -37.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.66.

Based on MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT), the company’s capital structure generated 20.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.33. Total debt to assets is 13.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 37.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.90.