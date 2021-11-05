Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) went up by 5.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.50. The company’s stock price has collected 36.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/26/21 that Vyant Bio Announces Robert T. Fremeau, Jr. Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ :VYNT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VYNT is at 2.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Vyant Bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $2.04 above the current price. VYNT currently public float of 25.88M and currently shorts hold a 0.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VYNT was 99.04K shares.

VYNT’s Market Performance

VYNT stocks went up by 36.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.70% and a quarterly performance of 8.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.68% for Vyant Bio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.65% for VYNT stocks with a simple moving average of -19.43% for the last 200 days.

VYNT Trading at 23.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.42%, as shares surge +29.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYNT rose by +36.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.32. In addition, Vyant Bio Inc. saw 6.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VYNT starting from Boehm Marcus, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $2.10 back on Oct 27. After this action, Boehm Marcus now owns 123,786 shares of Vyant Bio Inc., valued at $10,500 using the latest closing price.

Boehm Marcus, the Director of Vyant Bio Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $2.44 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Boehm Marcus is holding 118,786 shares at $12,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VYNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-94.64 for the present operating margin

+41.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vyant Bio Inc. stands at -139.85. The total capital return value is set at -76.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -135.88. Equity return is now at value -50.20, with -42.80 for asset returns.

Based on Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT), the company’s capital structure generated 9.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.34. Total debt to assets is 4.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.