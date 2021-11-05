Titan International Inc. (TWI) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) went up by 5.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.82. The company’s stock price has collected 16.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/21 that Titan International, Inc. Reports Strongest Third Quarter Results Since 2013 With Net Sales Up 48 Percent YoY

Is It Worth Investing in Titan International Inc. (NYSE :TWI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWI is at 2.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Titan International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00, which is $4.76 above the current price. TWI currently public float of 58.64M and currently shorts hold a 3.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWI was 254.75K shares.

TWI’s Market Performance

TWI stocks went up by 16.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.35% and a quarterly performance of -4.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 186.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.47% for Titan International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.83% for TWI stocks with a simple moving average of -2.63% for the last 200 days.

TWI Trading at 11.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares surge +14.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWI rose by +16.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.23. In addition, Titan International Inc. saw 69.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.63 for the present operating margin

+10.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Titan International Inc. stands at -4.80. The total capital return value is set at -2.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.11. Equity return is now at value -10.90, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Titan International Inc. (TWI), the company’s capital structure generated 273.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.21. Total debt to assets is 47.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 251.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.