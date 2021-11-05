The Chart for Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) went up by 12.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $148.56. The company’s stock price has collected 10.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/21 that Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE :QTWO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QTWO is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Q2 Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $118.31, which is $34.04 above the current price. QTWO currently public float of 54.03M and currently shorts hold a 6.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QTWO was 413.56K shares.

QTWO’s Market Performance

QTWO stocks went up by 10.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.93% and a quarterly performance of -3.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.39% for Q2 Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.32% for QTWO stocks with a simple moving average of -13.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QTWO

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to QTWO, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on September 17th of the previous year.

QTWO Trading at 5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares surge +9.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTWO rose by +10.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.34. In addition, Q2 Holdings Inc. saw -31.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTWO starting from Seale R. H., who sale 62,500 shares at the price of $78.56 back on Nov 01. After this action, Seale R. H. now owns 644,954 shares of Q2 Holdings Inc., valued at $4,910,000 using the latest closing price.

Seale R. H., the Director of Q2 Holdings Inc., sale 62,500 shares at $76.72 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Seale R. H. is holding 707,454 shares at $4,795,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.84 for the present operating margin

+38.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Q2 Holdings Inc. stands at -34.17. The total capital return value is set at -8.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.25. Equity return is now at value -19.20, with -8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO), the company’s capital structure generated 93.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.30. Total debt to assets is 42.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.