The Chart for Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) went up by 1.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.40. The company’s stock price has collected 4.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/21 that Heron Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and Highlights Recent Corporate Updates

Is It Worth Investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :HRTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HRTX is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Heron Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.50, which is $21.66 above the current price. HRTX currently public float of 79.80M and currently shorts hold a 35.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HRTX was 1.35M shares.

HRTX’s Market Performance

HRTX stocks went up by 4.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.99% and a quarterly performance of -2.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.49% for Heron Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.47% for HRTX stocks with a simple moving average of -20.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRTX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for HRTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HRTX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $24 based on the research report published on May 27th of the previous year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HRTX reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for HRTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 20th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to HRTX, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on January 16th of the previous year.

HRTX Trading at 2.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares surge +8.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRTX rose by +4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.66. In addition, Heron Therapeutics Inc. saw -45.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRTX starting from Christian Waage, who sale 300 shares at the price of $12.31 back on Sep 21. After this action, Christian Waage now owns 3,500 shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc., valued at $3,692 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Craig A, the Director of Heron Therapeutics Inc., sale 250 shares at $12.30 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Johnson Craig A is holding 3,090 shares at $3,074 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -257.41 for the present operating margin
  • +59.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heron Therapeutics Inc. stands at -256.41. The total capital return value is set at -66.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.14. Equity return is now at value -107.70, with -64.20 for asset returns.

Based on Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 10.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.43. Total debt to assets is 6.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.07.

