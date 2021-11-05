The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) went up by 5.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.00. The company’s stock price has collected 9.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/21 that The Andersons, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results; Best Q3 since 2014

Is It Worth Investing in The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ :ANDE) Right Now?

The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANDE is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for The Andersons Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.75, which is $1.97 above the current price. ANDE currently public float of 31.06M and currently shorts hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANDE was 149.49K shares.

ANDE’s Market Performance

ANDE stocks went up by 9.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.44% and a quarterly performance of 33.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 98.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.73% for The Andersons Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.45% for ANDE stocks with a simple moving average of 26.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANDE stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for ANDE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ANDE in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $48 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2021.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANDE reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for ANDE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2021.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ANDE, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on August 18th of the current year.

ANDE Trading at 18.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.86% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +16.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANDE rose by +9.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.90. In addition, The Andersons Inc. saw 51.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANDE starting from Rex Anne G, who sale 3,331 shares at the price of $30.96 back on Aug 25. After this action, Rex Anne G now owns 20,897 shares of The Andersons Inc., valued at $103,144 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.52 for the present operating margin

+5.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Andersons Inc. stands at +0.09. The total capital return value is set at 1.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.39. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on The Andersons Inc. (ANDE), the company’s capital structure generated 151.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.16. Total debt to assets is 34.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.72 and the total asset turnover is 2.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.