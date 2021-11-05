Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) went up by 12.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.00. The company’s stock price has collected 32.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/21 that Supermicro Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ :SMCI) Right Now?

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SMCI is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Super Micro Computer Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.50, which is $3.53 above the current price. SMCI currently public float of 43.34M and currently shorts hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMCI was 188.57K shares.

SMCI’s Market Performance

SMCI stocks went up by 32.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.61% and a quarterly performance of 20.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 65.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.21% for Super Micro Computer Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.93% for SMCI stocks with a simple moving average of 30.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMCI

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMCI reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for SMCI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 05th, 2020.

SMCI Trading at 28.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.75% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares surge +25.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMCI rose by +32.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.63. In addition, Super Micro Computer Inc. saw 48.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMCI starting from TUAN SHERMAN, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $35.43 back on Aug 30. After this action, TUAN SHERMAN now owns 27,586 shares of Super Micro Computer Inc., valued at $177,146 using the latest closing price.

FAIRFAX DANIEL W, the Director of Super Micro Computer Inc., sale 3,398 shares at $35.22 during a trade that took place back on Jul 02, which means that FAIRFAX DANIEL W is holding 11,263 shares at $119,672 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.48 for the present operating margin

+15.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Super Micro Computer Inc. stands at +3.14. The total capital return value is set at 10.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.01. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI), the company’s capital structure generated 10.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.80. Total debt to assets is 5.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.