Seer Inc. (SEER) Just Got Our Attention

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) went down by -5.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.55. The company’s stock price has collected -4.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Seer, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Seer Inc. (NASDAQ :SEER) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Seer Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.00, which is $20.0 above the current price. SEER currently public float of 44.45M and currently shorts hold a 12.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEER was 522.88K shares.

SEER’s Market Performance

SEER stocks went down by -4.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.86% and a quarterly performance of 12.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.31% for Seer Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.51% for SEER stocks with a simple moving average of -15.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEER

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEER reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for SEER stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 29th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to SEER, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on December 29th of the previous year.

SEER Trading at -4.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares surge +2.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEER fell by -4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.52. In addition, Seer Inc. saw -37.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEER starting from Horn David R., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $37.78 back on Nov 01. After this action, Horn David R. now owns 230,966 shares of Seer Inc., valued at $377,757 using the latest closing price.

OSTADAN OMEAD, the President & COO of Seer Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $32.96 during a trade that took place back on Oct 15, which means that OSTADAN OMEAD is holding 377,448 shares at $659,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5129.42 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Seer Inc. stands at -4996.19. The total capital return value is set at -12.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.62.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 53.51.