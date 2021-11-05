Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE)

Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) went up by 9.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.74. The company’s stock price has collected 8.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/21 that Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :PFIE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PFIE is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Profire Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.93, which is $0.57 above the current price. PFIE currently public float of 32.62M and currently shorts hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PFIE was 133.63K shares.

PFIE’s Market Performance

PFIE stocks went up by 8.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.18% and a quarterly performance of 17.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 89.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.49% for Profire Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.45% for PFIE stocks with a simple moving average of 13.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFIE

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to PFIE, setting the target price at $2.15 in the report published on March 13th of the previous year.

PFIE Trading at 15.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFIE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.03%, as shares surge +13.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFIE rose by +8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1955. In addition, Profire Energy Inc. saw 52.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFIE starting from Albert Harold, who sale 166,771 shares at the price of $1.13 back on Feb 09. After this action, Albert Harold now owns 4,520,500 shares of Profire Energy Inc., valued at $189,052 using the latest closing price.

Albert Harold, the 10% Owner of Profire Energy Inc., sale 312,729 shares at $1.13 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Albert Harold is holding 4,687,271 shares at $352,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFIE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.51 for the present operating margin

+41.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Profire Energy Inc. stands at -10.14. The total capital return value is set at -6.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.73. Equity return is now at value -4.40, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.11. Total debt to assets is 0.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.70.