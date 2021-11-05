Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB)

Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) went up by 14.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.00. The company’s stock price has collected 17.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/21 that Blackbaud Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ :BLKB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLKB is at 1.06.

BLKB currently public float of 41.05M and currently shorts hold a 5.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLKB was 251.57K shares.

BLKB’s Market Performance

BLKB stocks went up by 17.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.97% and a quarterly performance of 15.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 75.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.89% for Blackbaud Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.48% for BLKB stocks with a simple moving average of 17.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLKB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLKB stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BLKB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BLKB in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $75 based on the research report published on July 16th of the current year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLKB reach a price target of $88. The rating they have provided for BLKB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to BLKB, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on August 28th of the previous year.

BLKB Trading at 17.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLKB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.46% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares surge +11.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLKB rose by +17.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.44. In addition, Blackbaud Inc. saw 45.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLKB starting from Gregoire Kevin P., who sale 3,268 shares at the price of $73.00 back on Sep 24. After this action, Gregoire Kevin P. now owns 79,725 shares of Blackbaud Inc., valued at $238,564 using the latest closing price.

Nash Sarah E, the Director of Blackbaud Inc., sale 1,935 shares at $67.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that Nash Sarah E is holding 25,807 shares at $131,464 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLKB

Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.10 for asset returns.