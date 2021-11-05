Quantum Corporation (QMCO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) went up by 15.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.47. The company’s stock price has collected 27.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/21 that Quantum Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ :QMCO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QMCO is at 2.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Quantum Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $4.58 above the current price. QMCO currently public float of 54.63M and currently shorts hold a 3.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QMCO was 268.65K shares.

QMCO’s Market Performance

QMCO stocks went up by 27.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.49% and a quarterly performance of 12.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.62% for Quantum Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.21% for QMCO stocks with a simple moving average of 0.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QMCO

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QMCO reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for QMCO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 04th, 2021.

QMCO Trading at 30.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QMCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares surge +36.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QMCO rose by +27.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.64. In addition, Quantum Corporation saw 17.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QMCO starting from Lerner James J, who sale 41,012 shares at the price of $5.47 back on Sep 10. After this action, Lerner James J now owns 1,507,326 shares of Quantum Corporation, valued at $224,192 using the latest closing price.

DODSON J MICHAEL, the Senior Vice President, CFO of Quantum Corporation, sale 39,394 shares at $5.47 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10, which means that DODSON J MICHAEL is holding 741,566 shares at $215,347 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QMCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.46 for the present operating margin

+43.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quantum Corporation stands at -10.14. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with -15.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.