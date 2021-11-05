Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF)

The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) went up by 14.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.08. The company’s stock price has collected 14.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that The Shyft Group Reports Record Third Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ :SHYF) Right Now?

The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SHYF is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for The Shyft Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $49.40, which is $2.5 above the current price. SHYF currently public float of 32.26M and currently shorts hold a 3.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHYF was 174.93K shares.

SHYF’s Market Performance

SHYF stocks went up by 14.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.33% and a quarterly performance of 17.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 127.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.20% for The Shyft Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.51% for SHYF stocks with a simple moving average of 23.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHYF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHYF stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for SHYF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SHYF in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $50 based on the research report published on August 11th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHYF reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for SHYF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 17th, 2020.

SHYF Trading at 15.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.26% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.03%, as shares surge +14.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHYF rose by +14.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.63. In addition, The Shyft Group Inc. saw 65.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHYF starting from Adams Daryl M, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $38.03 back on Oct 15. After this action, Adams Daryl M now owns 344,237 shares of The Shyft Group Inc., valued at $570,462 using the latest closing price.

Adams Daryl M, the President and CEO of The Shyft Group Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $42.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Adams Daryl M is holding 359,237 shares at $632,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.06 for the present operating margin

+21.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Shyft Group Inc. stands at +5.61. The total capital return value is set at 18.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.83. Equity return is now at value 25.90, with 13.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF), the company’s capital structure generated 37.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.06. Total debt to assets is 19.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.