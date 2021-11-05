Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Qualys Inc. (QLYS)

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) went up by 9.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $148.84. The company’s stock price has collected 14.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/21 that Qualys Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ :QLYS) Right Now?

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 81.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QLYS is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Qualys Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $125.82, which is -$21.54 below the current price. QLYS currently public float of 29.14M and currently shorts hold a 13.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QLYS was 280.15K shares.

QLYS’s Market Performance

QLYS stocks went up by 14.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.29% and a quarterly performance of 33.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.91% for Qualys Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.16% for QLYS stocks with a simple moving average of 26.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QLYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QLYS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for QLYS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for QLYS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $160 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2021.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QLYS reach a price target of $105, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for QLYS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 26th, 2021.

QLYS Trading at 17.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QLYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares surge +21.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QLYS rose by +14.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.18. In addition, Qualys Inc. saw 12.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QLYS starting from Philippe Courtot Family Trust, who sale 255,757 shares at the price of $125.73 back on Nov 03. After this action, Philippe Courtot Family Trust now owns 3,945,060 shares of Qualys Inc., valued at $32,156,197 using the latest closing price.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust, the 10% Owner of Qualys Inc., sale 11,137 shares at $125.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Philippe Courtot Family Trust is holding 4,200,817 shares at $1,398,091 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QLYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.54 for the present operating margin

+78.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualys Inc. stands at +25.30. The total capital return value is set at 21.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.79. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Qualys Inc. (QLYS), the company’s capital structure generated 14.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.43. Total debt to assets is 7.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.