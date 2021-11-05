Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP)?

SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) went up by 5.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.86. The company’s stock price has collected 9.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/21 that SPAR Global Chief Operating Officer Recognized with Globee Top Women of the Year Award

Is It Worth Investing in SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ :SGRP) Right Now?

SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SGRP is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SPAR Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

SGRP currently public float of 9.29M and currently shorts hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SGRP was 183.09K shares.

SGRP’s Market Performance

SGRP stocks went up by 9.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.69% and a quarterly performance of -8.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 115.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.73% for SPAR Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.65% for SGRP stocks with a simple moving average of 3.03% for the last 200 days.

SGRP Trading at 8.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares surge +12.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGRP rose by +9.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4912. In addition, SPAR Group Inc. saw 42.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGRP starting from DeVriese Fay, who sale 14,670 shares at the price of $1.67 back on Sep 09. After this action, DeVriese Fay now owns 2 shares of SPAR Group Inc., valued at $24,499 using the latest closing price.

BELZER KORI, the Global Chief Operating Officer of SPAR Group Inc., sale 2,100 shares at $1.69 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that BELZER KORI is holding 727 shares at $3,549 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.22 for the present operating margin

+18.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for SPAR Group Inc. stands at +1.46. The total capital return value is set at 18.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.32. Equity return is now at value 21.00, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP), the company’s capital structure generated 76.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.42. Total debt to assets is 19.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.79 and the total asset turnover is 2.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.