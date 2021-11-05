Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET)?

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) went up by 15.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.88. The company’s stock price has collected 21.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/21 that SharpLink Gaming to Host Corporate Update Webcast on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 11:30 AM ET

Is It Worth Investing in SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ :SBET) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBET is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for SharpLink Gaming Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

SBET currently public float of 2.59M and currently shorts hold a 8.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBET was 1.25M shares.

SBET’s Market Performance

SBET stocks went up by 21.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.93% and a quarterly performance of -33.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.87% for SharpLink Gaming Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.43% for SBET stocks with a simple moving average of -23.05% for the last 200 days.

SBET Trading at -7.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.24%, as shares sank -3.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBET rose by +21.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.01. In addition, SharpLink Gaming Ltd. saw 41.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBET

Equity return is now at value -92.90, with -36.80 for asset returns.