Is The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) a Keeper?

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW) went down by -10.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.33. The company’s stock price has collected -6.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/21 that The Manitowoc Company Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE :MTW) Right Now?

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTW is at 2.34.

MTW currently public float of 33.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTW was 235.60K shares.

MTW’s Market Performance

MTW stocks went down by -6.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.66% and a quarterly performance of -19.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 163.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.13% for The Manitowoc Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.27% for MTW stocks with a simple moving average of -5.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTW stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MTW by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for MTW in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $16 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTW reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $11.50. The rating they have provided for MTW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 07th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to MTW, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on April 20th of the previous year.

MTW Trading at -5.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares sank -5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTW fell by -6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.72. In addition, The Manitowoc Company Inc. saw 54.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MTW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.18 for the present operating margin

+17.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Manitowoc Company Inc. stands at -1.32. The total capital return value is set at 4.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.94. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW), the company’s capital structure generated 54.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.22. Total debt to assets is 21.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.