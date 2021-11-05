Is OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) a Keeper?

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) went down by -5.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.76. The company’s stock price has collected -2.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Partners Bancorp

Is It Worth Investing in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ :OCFC) Right Now?

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OCFC is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for OceanFirst Financial Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.00, which is $4.43 above the current price. OCFC currently public float of 58.30M and currently shorts hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OCFC was 224.09K shares.

OCFC’s Market Performance

OCFC stocks went down by -2.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.14% and a quarterly performance of 1.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.42% for OceanFirst Financial Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.41% for OCFC stocks with a simple moving average of 1.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCFC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OCFC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OCFC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $24 based on the research report published on August 06th of the current year 2021.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OCFC reach a price target of $23.50, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for OCFC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 04th, 2021.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to OCFC, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on July 30th of the current year.

OCFC Trading at 1.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares sank -1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCFC fell by -2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.14. In addition, OceanFirst Financial Corp. saw 17.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCFC starting from Katsoulis Nicos, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $19.07 back on Aug 03. After this action, Katsoulis Nicos now owns 13,851 shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp., valued at $38,140 using the latest closing price.

Lebel Joseph III, the President and COO of OceanFirst Financial Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $27.82 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that Lebel Joseph III is holding 1,000 shares at $27,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.92 for the present operating margin

The net margin for OceanFirst Financial Corp. stands at +14.48. The total capital return value is set at 5.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.01. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC), the company’s capital structure generated 26.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.68. Total debt to assets is 3.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.