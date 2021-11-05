Is Catalent Inc. (CTLT) a Keeper?

Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) went down by -5.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $142.64. The company’s stock price has collected -4.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/21 that Catalent, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Catalent Inc. (NYSE :CTLT) Right Now?

Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTLT is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Catalent Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $160.27, which is $24.04 above the current price. CTLT currently public float of 170.07M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTLT was 866.80K shares.

CTLT’s Market Performance

CTLT stocks went down by -4.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.25% and a quarterly performance of 6.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.39% for Catalent Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.50% for CTLT stocks with a simple moving average of 10.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTLT stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for CTLT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CTLT in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $120 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2020.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTLT reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for CTLT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 25th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to CTLT, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on April 21st of the previous year.

CTLT Trading at -3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTLT fell by -4.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.25. In addition, Catalent Inc. saw 23.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTLT starting from Arnold Jonathan, who sale 10,672 shares at the price of $140.02 back on Nov 01. After this action, Arnold Jonathan now owns 41,971 shares of Catalent Inc., valued at $1,494,293 using the latest closing price.

Castellano Thomas P, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of Catalent Inc., sale 2,307 shares at $134.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Castellano Thomas P is holding 15,398 shares at $309,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.83 for the present operating margin

+33.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalent Inc. stands at +13.23. The total capital return value is set at 9.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.53. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Catalent Inc. (CTLT), the company’s capital structure generated 77.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.79. Total debt to assets is 36.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.