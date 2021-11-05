Is BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) a Keeper?

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) went up by 6.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.38. The company’s stock price has collected 36.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/21 that BlueLinx Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE :BXC) Right Now?

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BXC is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $90.67, which is $11.43 above the current price. BXC currently public float of 9.33M and currently shorts hold a 4.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BXC was 202.76K shares.

BXC’s Market Performance

BXC stocks went up by 36.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.63% and a quarterly performance of 13.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 181.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.95% for BlueLinx Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.29% for BXC stocks with a simple moving average of 37.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXC stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for BXC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BXC in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $75 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2021.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BXC reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for BXC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 23rd, 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to BXC, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on February 12th of the current year.

BXC Trading at 24.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.82%, as shares surge +30.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXC rose by +36.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.21. In addition, BlueLinx Holdings Inc. saw 122.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXC starting from Fennebresque Kim S, who sale 4,264 shares at the price of $50.32 back on Sep 15. After this action, Fennebresque Kim S now owns 0 shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc., valued at $214,567 using the latest closing price.

Fennebresque Kim S, the Director of BlueLinx Holdings Inc., sale 3,055 shares at $53.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Fennebresque Kim S is holding 4,264 shares at $161,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.12 for the present operating margin

+14.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. stands at +2.61. The total capital return value is set at 18.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.86. Equity return is now at value 221.00, with 21.90 for asset returns.

Based on BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC), the company’s capital structure generated 1,094.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.63. Total debt to assets is 60.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,072.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.73 and the total asset turnover is 3.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.