Here’s Our Rant About Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) went down by -1.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.23. The company’s stock price has collected 0.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/21 that Ping Identity Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results, Provides Fourth Quarter and Updated Full Year 2021 Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE :PING) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Ping Identity Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.29, which is $3.96 above the current price. PING currently public float of 56.60M and currently shorts hold a 10.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PING was 895.23K shares.

PING’s Market Performance

PING stocks went up by 0.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.73% and a quarterly performance of 24.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.32% for Ping Identity Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.79% for PING stocks with a simple moving average of 13.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PING

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PING stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PING by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PING in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $32 based on the research report published on October 05th of the current year 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to PING, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on May 25th of the current year.

PING Trading at 8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares surge +12.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PING rose by +0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.35. In addition, Ping Identity Holding Corp. saw -0.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PING starting from ROMER LAUREN ADRIENNE, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $28.35 back on Nov 01. After this action, ROMER LAUREN ADRIENNE now owns 133,332 shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp., valued at $28,350 using the latest closing price.

ROMER LAUREN ADRIENNE, the Chief Legal Officer of Ping Identity Holding Corp., sale 1,000 shares at $24.71 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that ROMER LAUREN ADRIENNE is holding 133,332 shares at $24,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.25 for the present operating margin

+65.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ping Identity Holding Corp. stands at -4.88. The total capital return value is set at -3.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.44. Equity return is now at value -4.40, with -3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING), the company’s capital structure generated 23.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.10. Total debt to assets is 17.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.85.