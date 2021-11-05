Here’s Our Rant About Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) went up by 13.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.74. The company’s stock price has collected 16.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Nuvve to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, November 11, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ :NVVE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Nuvve Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

NVVE currently public float of 13.22M and currently shorts hold a 6.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVVE was 147.22K shares.

NVVE’s Market Performance

NVVE stocks went up by 16.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.95% and a quarterly performance of 17.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.29% for Nuvve Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.88% for NVVE stocks with a simple moving average of 12.59% for the last 200 days.

NVVE Trading at 20.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +16.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVVE rose by +16.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.24. In addition, Nuvve Holding Corp. saw -17.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-111.35 for the present operating margin

+87.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nuvve Holding Corp. stands at -116.02. The total capital return value is set at -179.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,237.64. Equity return is now at value -17.90, with -16.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 132.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.