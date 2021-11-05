Here’s How Your Trade Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Aggressively Right Now

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) went up by 5.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $130.17. The company’s stock price has collected 6.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/21 that Rapid7 Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ :RPD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RPD is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Rapid7 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $147.29, which is -$5.23 below the current price. RPD currently public float of 55.27M and currently shorts hold a 9.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RPD was 407.75K shares.

RPD’s Market Performance

RPD stocks went up by 6.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.45% and a quarterly performance of 21.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 105.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.24% for Rapid7 Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.31% for RPD stocks with a simple moving average of 39.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPD stocks, with FBN Securities repeating the rating for RPD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RPD in the upcoming period, according to FBN Securities is $140 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPD reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for RPD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to RPD, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

RPD Trading at 12.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.71% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares surge +16.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPD rose by +6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.52. In addition, Rapid7 Inc. saw 51.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPD starting from Thomas Corey E., who sale 21,905 shares at the price of $134.31 back on Nov 04. After this action, Thomas Corey E. now owns 340,200 shares of Rapid7 Inc., valued at $2,941,993 using the latest closing price.

Schodorf Thomas E, the Director of Rapid7 Inc., sale 535 shares at $124.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Schodorf Thomas E is holding 5,715 shares at $66,697 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.25 for the present operating margin

+68.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rapid7 Inc. stands at -24.02. The total capital return value is set at -16.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.82.

Based on Rapid7 Inc. (RPD), the company’s capital structure generated 648.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.64. Total debt to assets is 50.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 635.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.