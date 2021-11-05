Here’s How Your Trade Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Aggressively Right Now

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) went up by 7.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.61. The company’s stock price has collected 0.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Progyny, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ :PGNY) Right Now?

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 76.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Progyny Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $71.33, which is $6.67 above the current price. PGNY currently public float of 75.78M and currently shorts hold a 6.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PGNY was 899.30K shares.

PGNY’s Market Performance

PGNY stocks went up by 0.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.47% and a quarterly performance of 24.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 122.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.63% for Progyny Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.53% for PGNY stocks with a simple moving average of 20.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGNY stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for PGNY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGNY in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $81 based on the research report published on September 30th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGNY reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for PGNY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 12th, 2021.

PGNY Trading at 10.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares surge +12.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGNY rose by +8.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.27. In addition, Progyny Inc. saw 42.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGNY starting from Schlanger David J, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $61.89 back on Nov 02. After this action, Schlanger David J now owns 0 shares of Progyny Inc., valued at $3,094,678 using the latest closing price.

Schlanger David J, the Chief Executive Officer of Progyny Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $62.24 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Schlanger David J is holding 0 shares at $3,112,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.42 for the present operating margin

+20.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Progyny Inc. stands at +13.47. The total capital return value is set at 5.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.09. Equity return is now at value 45.70, with 29.40 for asset returns.

Based on Progyny Inc. (PGNY), the company’s capital structure generated 4.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.75. Total debt to assets is 3.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.