Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) went up by 16.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.35. The company’s stock price has collected 26.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Healthcare Triangle Releases Methodology for Blockchain Transformation for Pharma Supply Chain

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ :HCTI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Healthcare Triangle Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

HCTI currently public float of 3.39M and currently shorts hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCTI was 1.43M shares.

HCTI’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.95% for HCTI stocks with a simple moving average of 12.95% for the last 200 days.

HCTI Trading at 12.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.49% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCTI rose by +26.48%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Healthcare Triangle Inc. saw -4.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HCTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.75 for the present operating margin

+24.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Triangle Inc. stands at +7.51. The total capital return value is set at 33.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 74.67.

Based on Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI), the company’s capital structure generated 17.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.84.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 3.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.