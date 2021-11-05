Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) went down by -5.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.86. The company’s stock price has collected -4.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/21 that Golden Entertainment Reports 2021 Third Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ :GDEN) Right Now?

Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GDEN is at 2.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Golden Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.80, which is $12.16 above the current price. GDEN currently public float of 18.61M and currently shorts hold a 6.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GDEN was 223.87K shares.

GDEN’s Market Performance

GDEN stocks went down by -4.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.80% and a quarterly performance of -2.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 221.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.25% for Golden Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.45% for GDEN stocks with a simple moving average of 29.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDEN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GDEN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GDEN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $60 based on the research report published on October 25th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDEN reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for GDEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 28th, 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to GDEN, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

GDEN Trading at 2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares sank -2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDEN fell by -4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +151.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.92. In addition, Golden Entertainment Inc. saw 152.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDEN starting from Sartini Blake L II, who sale 11,632 shares at the price of $51.38 back on Aug 27. After this action, Sartini Blake L II now owns 98,296 shares of Golden Entertainment Inc., valued at $597,652 using the latest closing price.

Sartini Blake L II, the SVP of Distributed Gaming of Golden Entertainment Inc., sale 17,500 shares at $52.46 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Sartini Blake L II is holding 109,928 shares at $918,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.13 for the present operating margin

+21.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Entertainment Inc. stands at -19.68. The total capital return value is set at -1.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.95. Equity return is now at value 44.80, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN), the company’s capital structure generated 827.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.22. Total debt to assets is 82.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 798.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.