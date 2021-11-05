Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) went down by -2.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.91. The company’s stock price has collected -2.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that OGE Energy Corp. reports third quarter results

Is It Worth Investing in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE :ENBL) Right Now?

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENBL is at 2.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Enable Midstream Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.13, which is -$0.33 below the current price. ENBL currently public float of 89.03M and currently shorts hold a 3.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENBL was 725.75K shares.

ENBL’s Market Performance

ENBL stocks went down by -2.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.12% and a quarterly performance of -0.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 90.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for Enable Midstream Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.33% for ENBL stocks with a simple moving average of 4.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENBL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ENBL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ENBL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2021.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENBL reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for ENBL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 01st, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to ENBL, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on September 25th of the previous year.

ENBL Trading at -0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENBL fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.44. In addition, Enable Midstream Partners LP saw 53.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ENBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.69 for the present operating margin

+26.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enable Midstream Partners LP stands at +3.59. The total capital return value is set at 4.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.79. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL), the company’s capital structure generated 59.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.43. Total debt to assets is 36.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.