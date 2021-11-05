Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Just Got Our Attention

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) went up by 5.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.95. The company’s stock price has collected 9.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/21 that Diodes Incorporated Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ :DIOD) Right Now?

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DIOD is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Diodes Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $116.33, which is -$3.04 below the current price. DIOD currently public float of 43.51M and currently shorts hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DIOD was 217.77K shares.

DIOD’s Market Performance

DIOD stocks went up by 9.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.02% and a quarterly performance of 16.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.72% for Diodes Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.40% for DIOD stocks with a simple moving average of 27.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DIOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIOD stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for DIOD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DIOD in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $100 based on the research report published on August 06th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DIOD reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for DIOD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 06th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to DIOD, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on May 07th of the current year.

DIOD Trading at 12.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.05% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +18.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DIOD rose by +9.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.64. In addition, Diodes Incorporated saw 48.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DIOD starting from Yang Emily, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Nov 02. After this action, Yang Emily now owns 35,470 shares of Diodes Incorporated, valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

LU KEH SHEW, the President & CEO of Diodes Incorporated, sale 17,974 shares at $100.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that LU KEH SHEW is holding 346,671 shares at $1,799,492 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DIOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.23 for the present operating margin

+33.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diodes Incorporated stands at +7.98. The total capital return value is set at 9.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.92. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Diodes Incorporated (DIOD), the company’s capital structure generated 50.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.63. Total debt to assets is 24.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.