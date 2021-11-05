Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Teradata Corporation (TDC)?

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) went down by -12.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.58. The company’s stock price has collected 1.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Teradata Forms Global Strategic Collaboration with AWS

Is It Worth Investing in Teradata Corporation (NYSE :TDC) Right Now?

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 63.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TDC is at 1.11.

TDC currently public float of 107.73M and currently shorts hold a 6.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDC was 927.84K shares.

TDC’s Market Performance

TDC stocks went up by 1.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.29% and a quarterly performance of 17.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 194.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.32% for Teradata Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.47% for TDC stocks with a simple moving average of 4.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TDC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TDC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $66 based on the research report published on September 20th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDC reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for TDC stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to TDC, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on September 10th of the current year.

TDC Trading at -10.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -10.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDC fell by -13.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.52. In addition, Teradata Corporation saw 153.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDC starting from CHOU TIMOTHY C K, who sale 2,729 shares at the price of $59.00 back on Oct 22. After this action, CHOU TIMOTHY C K now owns 24,586 shares of Teradata Corporation, valued at $161,011 using the latest closing price.

Treese Margaret A, the Chief Legal Officer of Teradata Corporation, sale 2,304 shares at $57.68 during a trade that took place back on Oct 15, which means that Treese Margaret A is holding 53,439 shares at $132,895 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDC

Equity return is now at value 24.20, with 4.60 for asset returns.