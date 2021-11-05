Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH)?

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) went down by -0.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.26. The company’s stock price has collected -1.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/21 that Athene Holding Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE :ATH) Right Now?

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATH is at 1.70.

ATH currently public float of 186.24M and currently shorts hold a 2.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATH was 968.25K shares.

ATH’s Market Performance

ATH stocks went down by -1.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.31% and a quarterly performance of 29.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 158.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.10% for Athene Holding Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.61% for ATH stocks with a simple moving average of 42.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATH

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATH reach a price target of $74. The rating they have provided for ATH stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 15th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ATH, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on May 13th of the current year.

ATH Trading at 18.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares surge +22.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATH fell by -1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.90. In addition, Athene Holding Ltd. saw 102.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATH starting from Klein Martin P, who sale 4,300 shares at the price of $81.69 back on Oct 20. After this action, Klein Martin P now owns 112,855 shares of Athene Holding Ltd., valued at $351,267 using the latest closing price.

Borden Robert L, the Director of Athene Holding Ltd., sale 2,000 shares at $77.34 during a trade that took place back on Oct 15, which means that Borden Robert L is holding 27,147 shares at $154,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATH

Equity return is now at value 20.30, with 1.80 for asset returns.