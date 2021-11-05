Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) Just Got Our Attention

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) went up by 5.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.68. The company’s stock price has collected -1.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Clearwater Analytics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CWAN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.70, which is $3.35 above the current price. CWAN currently public float of 42.73M and currently shorts hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CWAN was 1.02M shares.

CWAN’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.40% for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.04% for CWAN stocks with a simple moving average of -2.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWAN

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CWAN reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for CWAN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to CWAN, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on October 19th of the current year.

CWAN Trading at -2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.85%, as shares surge +2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWAN fell by -1.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.17. In addition, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. saw -6.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWAN starting from Durable Capital Partners LP, who purchase 66,297 shares at the price of $22.71 back on Nov 03. After this action, Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,341,241 shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc., valued at $1,505,605 using the latest closing price.

Durable Capital Partners LP, the 10% Owner of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc., purchase 107,073 shares at $22.43 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Durable Capital Partners LP is holding 7,274,944 shares at $2,401,647 based on the most recent closing price.