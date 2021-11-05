Can Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) Remain Competitive?

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:SCU) went down by -6.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.90. The company’s stock price has collected -1.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/13/20 that 13 Years After a Bribery Scheme Derailed a Mining Project, Its Investors Get Paid

Is It Worth Investing in Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE :SCU) Right Now?

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:SCU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCU is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.50, which is $14.81 above the current price. SCU currently public float of 19.35M and currently shorts hold a 1.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCU was 244.20K shares.

SCU’s Market Performance

SCU stocks went down by -1.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.86% and a quarterly performance of 4.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 135.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.71% for Sculptor Capital Management Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.34% for SCU stocks with a simple moving average of 6.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCU stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SCU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SCU in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the previous year 2020.

SCU Trading at -5.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares sank -8.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCU fell by -1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.19. In addition, Sculptor Capital Management Inc. saw 69.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCU starting from Cohen Wayne, who sale 9,239 shares at the price of $21.71 back on Apr 15. After this action, Cohen Wayne now owns 0 shares of Sculptor Capital Management Inc., valued at $200,549 using the latest closing price.

Levine David Michael, the Chief Legal Officer of Sculptor Capital Management Inc., sale 595 shares at $21.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05, which means that Levine David Michael is holding 0 shares at $12,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.50 for the present operating margin

+96.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sculptor Capital Management Inc. stands at +19.62. The total capital return value is set at 39.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 60.86. Equity return is now at value -244.60, with 17.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.61.