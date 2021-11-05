A Lesson to Learn: Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS) went up by 0.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.90. The company’s stock price has collected -3.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Zurn to Participate in Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE :ZWS) Right Now?

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZWS is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $33.05, which is $4.02 above the current price. ZWS currently public float of 119.99M and currently shorts hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZWS was 1.53M shares.

ZWS’s Market Performance

ZWS stocks went down by -3.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.82% and a quarterly performance of 19.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 108.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.21% for Zurn Water Solutions Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.62% for ZWS stocks with a simple moving average of 30.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZWS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZWS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ZWS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZWS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $38 based on the research report published on October 15th of the current year 2021.

ZWS Trading at 5.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -4.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZWS fell by -3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.99. In addition, Zurn Water Solutions Corporation saw 77.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZWS starting from Jackson Rodney, who sale 30,706 shares at the price of $36.04 back on Oct 29. After this action, Jackson Rodney now owns 126,537 shares of Zurn Water Solutions Corporation, valued at $1,106,577 using the latest closing price.

PETERSON MARK W, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of Zurn Water Solutions Corporation, sale 123,709 shares at $36.04 during a trade that took place back on Oct 29, which means that PETERSON MARK W is holding 254,153 shares at $4,458,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.03 for the present operating margin

+37.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zurn Water Solutions Corporation stands at +8.79. The total capital return value is set at 13.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.95. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS), the company’s capital structure generated 118.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.17. Total debt to assets is 42.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.05.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.