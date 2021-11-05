A Lesson to Learn: QAD Inc. (QADA)

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) went down by -0.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $89.01. The company’s stock price has collected 0.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ :QADA) Right Now?

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 287.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QADA is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for QAD Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $87.50, which is -$6.38 below the current price. QADA currently public float of 15.20M and currently shorts hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QADA was 206.77K shares.

QADA’s Market Performance

QADA stocks went up by 0.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.32% and a quarterly performance of 0.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 96.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.21% for QAD Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.06% for QADA stocks with a simple moving average of 12.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QADA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QADA stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for QADA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for QADA in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $77 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2021.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QADA reach a price target of $77, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for QADA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 25th, 2021.

B. Riley FBR Inc. gave a rating of “Buy” to QADA, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

QADA Trading at 0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QADA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.37%, as shares surge +0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QADA rose by +0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.59. In addition, QAD Inc. saw 38.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QADA starting from LENDER DANIEL, who sale 7,501 shares at the price of $60.34 back on Dec 22. After this action, LENDER DANIEL now owns 153,835 shares of QAD Inc., valued at $452,610 using the latest closing price.

LENDER DANIEL, the EVP & CFO of QAD Inc., sale 12,499 shares at $60.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that LENDER DANIEL is holding 161,336 shares at $753,690 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QADA

Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 2.10 for asset returns.