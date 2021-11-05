A Lesson to Learn: America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) went up by 0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.79. The company’s stock price has collected 0.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/29/21 that América Móvil and Liberty Latin America to Combine Their Chilean Operations

Is It Worth Investing in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE :AMX) Right Now?

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMX is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $401.45, which is $3.05 above the current price. AMX currently public float of 1.65B and currently shorts hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMX was 2.12M shares.

AMX’s Market Performance

AMX stocks went up by 0.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.00% and a quarterly performance of 7.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.82% for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.84% for AMX stocks with a simple moving average of 14.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMX stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for AMX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AMX in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $19 based on the research report published on October 06th of the current year 2021.

New Street gave a rating of “Buy” to AMX, setting the target price at $16.50 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

AMX Trading at -0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +4.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMX rose by +0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.66. In addition, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. saw 23.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.72 for the present operating margin

+37.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +4.61. The total capital return value is set at 16.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.92. Equity return is now at value 39.60, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX), the company’s capital structure generated 294.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.65. Total debt to assets is 45.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.