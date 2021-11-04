Why Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.40. The company’s stock price has collected -0.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/25/21 that DUCK CREEK ANNOUNCES NEW COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH TIREA FOCUSED ON THE SPECIALTY MARKET

Is It Worth Investing in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :DCT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $51.00, which is $17.9 above the current price. DCT currently public float of 95.95M and currently shorts hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DCT was 696.45K shares.

DCT’s Market Performance

DCT stocks went down by -0.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.33% and a quarterly performance of -31.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.02% for Duck Creek Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.45% for DCT stocks with a simple moving average of -29.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DCT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DCT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $50 based on the research report published on October 15th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCT reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for DCT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 16th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to DCT, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on July 13th of the current year.

DCT Trading at -27.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -27.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCT fell by -0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.95. In addition, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. saw -28.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCT starting from CHIPPARI VINCENT A, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $31.19 back on Nov 01. After this action, CHIPPARI VINCENT A now owns 250,304 shares of Duck Creek Technologies Inc., valued at $779,750 using the latest closing price.

Winter Jeffrey Howard, the Chief Marketing Officer of Duck Creek Technologies Inc., sale 3 shares at $33.75 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that Winter Jeffrey Howard is holding 0 shares at $101 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.79 for the present operating margin

+57.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. stands at -6.50. The total capital return value is set at -1.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.25.

Based on Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.36. Total debt to assets is 3.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.15.