We Analyzed the Future Direction of Twilio Inc. (TWLO), Here is What We Found

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) went up by 4.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $457.30. The company’s stock price has collected -9.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Okta and Okta (Auth0) Both Named as Leaders in 2021 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(TM) for Access Management

Is It Worth Investing in Twilio Inc. (NYSE :TWLO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWLO is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 27 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Twilio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $427.08, which is $120.13 above the current price. TWLO currently public float of 155.94M and currently shorts hold a 3.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWLO was 1.92M shares.

TWLO’s Market Performance

TWLO stocks went down by -9.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.44% and a quarterly performance of -17.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.84% for Twilio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.02% for TWLO stocks with a simple moving average of -12.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWLO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TWLO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TWLO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $375 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2021.

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWLO reach a price target of $463. The rating they have provided for TWLO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 01st, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to TWLO, setting the target price at $430 in the report published on June 22nd of the current year.

TWLO Trading at -8.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.48%, as shares sank -1.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO fell by -9.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $335.80. In addition, Twilio Inc. saw -7.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from DALZELL RICHARD L, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $357.22 back on Oct 15. After this action, DALZELL RICHARD L now owns 13,144 shares of Twilio Inc., valued at $535,830 using the latest closing price.

Lawson Jeff, the Chief Executive Officer of Twilio Inc., sale 14,000 shares at $353.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14, which means that Lawson Jeff is holding 0 shares at $4,942,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.74 for the present operating margin

+49.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twilio Inc. stands at -27.87. The total capital return value is set at -6.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.07. Equity return is now at value -8.30, with -7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Twilio Inc. (TWLO), the company’s capital structure generated 7.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.70. Total debt to assets is 6.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.52.