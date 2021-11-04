We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD), Here is What We Found

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) went up by 0.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.27. The company’s stock price has collected 3.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/26/21 that Verastem Oncology Appoints Michelle Robertson to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :IRWD) Right Now?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IRWD is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.80, which is $1.15 above the current price. IRWD currently public float of 160.56M and currently shorts hold a 12.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRWD was 1.75M shares.

IRWD’s Market Performance

IRWD stocks went up by 3.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.60% and a quarterly performance of -3.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.56% for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.21% for IRWD stocks with a simple moving average of 8.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRWD stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for IRWD by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for IRWD in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $9 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2020.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRWD reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for IRWD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 17th, 2020.

IRWD Trading at -1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRWD rose by +3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.24. In addition, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 12.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRWD starting from Silver Ronald, who sale 567 shares at the price of $13.48 back on Aug 16. After this action, Silver Ronald now owns 62,675 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $7,643 using the latest closing price.

Rickard Jason, the SVP, Chief Operating Officer of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 680 shares at $13.48 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Rickard Jason is holding 361,858 shares at $9,166 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.65 for the present operating margin

+98.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +27.26. The total capital return value is set at 37.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.98. Equity return is now at value 294.80, with 76.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD), the company’s capital structure generated 724.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.87. Total debt to assets is 81.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 719.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.41.